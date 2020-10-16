Latest Covid figures push active cases to over 100

Gibraltar recorded 103 active cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the fourth consecutive day that the record has been broken since the start of the pandemic.

The latest statistics published by the Gibraltar Government revealed 99 active cases in Gibraltar, with 97 residents and two visitors testing positive for the virus.

That represents an overnight change of 13 additional resident cases.

Four non-residents have also tested positive for Covid-19 here in the past 24 hours, although they are not included in the local total because they will recover in Spain.

The number of cases requiring hospital care in Gibraltar has also edged up slightly by two.

Two patients are currently in the critical care unit in St Bernard’s Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, and another three are recovering from the virus in the Covid-19 ward.

At present, there are 703 individuals who have been asked to self-isolate, with six test results still pending.

On a brighter note, two more patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases up to 441 individuals.

SCHOOLS

The latest figures include three new Covid-19 cases detected in local schools since Wednesday evening.

One positive Covid-19 case was detected in Westside School, becoming the sixth case detected in the school.

According to a statement from No.6 Convent Place, there is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous cases.

Some 14 students have been asked to self-isolate after having been deemed to have been in close contact with the latest positive case.

Meanwhile two more Covid-19 cases were detected in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

“These are the third and fourth cases identified within this school,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases.”

A total of 22 individuals have been asked to self-isolate after being in close contact with the third positive case, including two members of staff and 20 pupils.

Three members of staff and 34 pupils have been asked to self-isolate after being found to be in close contact with the fourth positive case.

Individuals who have specific concerns have been asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school, they should stay home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in Westside School and Bishop Fitzgerald should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.