Latest figures show total cost of Covid-19 response to June 30 at £386.7m
The total cost of Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic stood at £386.7m as of June 30 this year, according to the latest figures for the Covid-19 fund published by the Gibraltar Government on Thursday. The latest accounts for the fund show spending of £24.3m between April 1 and June 30, mainly targeted at covering...
