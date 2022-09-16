Lathbury to host Special Olympics

Special Olympics Gibraltar have this week revealed that Lathbury Sports Complex has been scheduled to host the return of the Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games, the first event scheduled to be hosted at the venue since the Island Games.

In a notice to athletes, families, and friends of Special Olympics Gibraltar SO Gibraltar revealed that

next week starting 21st September and ending 23rd September the SOG National Games will be taking place at Lathbury with the usual athlete and family BBQ at the Retreat Centre.

This will be the first national games the organisation will be hosting since before Covid. Athletes, coaches have managed to get back into training to prepare for this even though they have encountered many setbacks some due to the Covid restrictions which have been in place until recently.

The games will be a welcome return for the organisation with the use of a Lathbury heralding a new era for sports in general across Gibraltar as another facility becomes available.

Other facilities which will soon open will be the new sports halls at the new schools presently under construction which will replace the existing school sports hall in the area of Bayside Road.