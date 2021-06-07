Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Launch of new cycling promotion association

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2021

The Ministry of Transport has announced the launch of a new Cycling Promotion Association.

It aims to work with key stakeholders with genuine interest in cycling in Gibraltar to centralise all consultations and discussions with regards to new cycling infrastructure projects, awareness campaigns, strategic and educational incentives to aid the promotion of cycling in Gibraltar under consideration by Government.

The association will be chaired by the Minister and will consist of representatives from various sectors of the community.
“The absence of available urban space, road and footpath constraints throughout many of Gibraltar’s road networks present notable challenges to create fully segregated cycle lanes,” said a statement from the Government.

“A delicate balance between available pedestrian footpaths, road widths (some of which are already at their absolute minimum design standards) and on-street parking must be achieved to suit the different needs of the community.”

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said he was delighted to launch this new association.

“It is important that this sustainable form of transport is promoted and encouraged, where the views and feedback of the relevant stakeholders is vital to promote the safe delivery of initiatives under consideration by Government,” he said.

“The launch of this association is a step in the right direction and I am happy to make this announcement during the week of World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day.”

Most Read

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rental register precursor for e-Services roll-out, Isola says

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Local News

Portugal added to Gib's ‘amber’ list

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rotary Club held annual award presentation

7th June 2021

Local News
Donation for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

7th June 2021

Local News
Rental register precursor for e-Services roll-out, Isola says

7th June 2021

Local News
Great Gibraltar Beach Clean celebrates World Environment Day

7th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021