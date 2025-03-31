Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Law enforcement and agencies complete counter-drone training

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2025

A two-day Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) workshop was held at Bleak House last week to enhance Gibraltar’s preparedness against drone-related threats.

The training was organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies and delivered by C-UAS specialist Mike Henman.


The workshop, based on the UK’s National Protective Security Authority’s latest C-UAS doctrine, brought together representatives from multiple agencies, including the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguard Agency, Gibraltar International Airport, Environmental Agency, Directorate of Civil Aviation, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar, Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Royal Gibraltar Regiment, RAF Gibraltar, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The training focused on the risks posed by drones, emerging threats, and practical security measures to reduce vulnerabilities. Delegates also received updates on the latest UAS technologies and mitigation strategies.

Mr Henman said: “It was great to work with such a wide range of stakeholders on the latest C-UAS security best practice. With UAS constantly evolving, it is more vital than ever that we work together across agencies to address risks and embrace opportunities offered by the technology.”

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, thanked the organisers and highlighted the importance of the training.

“As we have widely seen over the last few years, drones have rapidly evolved into a significant security threat. It is therefore essential that we remain proactive in addressing these challenges,” he said.

“This workshop has provided our agencies with the latest knowledge and tools to develop strategies to detect, mitigate, and respond to UAS threats.”

Most Read

Local News

Works underway to open former Garrison Prison for tourist ‘dungeon experience’

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

ID card ticketing system set for bus users

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Draft legislation proposes tobacco ban for future generations

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

When screens raise our sons

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government appoints Anton Calderon as new media director

31st March 2025

Local News
CYE-CYL launches ‘Summer Challenge’ and ‘Travel With a Purpose’ 2025 programmes

31st March 2025

Local News
Power outage caused by high-voltage cable fault

31st March 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality marks International Transgender Day of Visibility

31st March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025