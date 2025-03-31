Law enforcement and agencies complete counter-drone training

A two-day Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) workshop was held at Bleak House last week to enhance Gibraltar’s preparedness against drone-related threats.

The training was organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies and delivered by C-UAS specialist Mike Henman.



The workshop, based on the UK’s National Protective Security Authority’s latest C-UAS doctrine, brought together representatives from multiple agencies, including the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguard Agency, Gibraltar International Airport, Environmental Agency, Directorate of Civil Aviation, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar, Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Royal Gibraltar Regiment, RAF Gibraltar, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The training focused on the risks posed by drones, emerging threats, and practical security measures to reduce vulnerabilities. Delegates also received updates on the latest UAS technologies and mitigation strategies.

Mr Henman said: “It was great to work with such a wide range of stakeholders on the latest C-UAS security best practice. With UAS constantly evolving, it is more vital than ever that we work together across agencies to address risks and embrace opportunities offered by the technology.”

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, thanked the organisers and highlighted the importance of the training.

“As we have widely seen over the last few years, drones have rapidly evolved into a significant security threat. It is therefore essential that we remain proactive in addressing these challenges,” he said.

“This workshop has provided our agencies with the latest knowledge and tools to develop strategies to detect, mitigate, and respond to UAS threats.”