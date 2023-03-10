League must wait until 8th April for final battle for Europe

The final battle for places in European football competition through the Gibraltar football league will have to wait until April 8th as teams now play out for a place in Europa Conference League competition with Lincoln already securing the league title.

Last weekend saw the final match in the league before the break in matches due to international competitions and cup matches.

The seventh round of matches in the Championship stage was not one enjoyed by one of the favorites to battle for runner-up spot. Bruno Magpies faced defeat against St Joseph leaving the door open for Europa to climb above them. A 1-0 victory by Europa against Glacis was enough to provide them with a two point lead from Brunos Magpies. The latter’s defeat adds pressure on Bruno Magpies who are now just one point above St Joseph. Both stil have to face Europa, their closest rivals and Lynx who have already caused waves this season as they too continue to bid for a place in European football.

Whilst the league title has been decided the battle for second place will be a tight contest. With four teams still in contention the battle could be to the final day.