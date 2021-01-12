Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU
Details of the framework agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future relationship with the European Union were published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday. The leaked text is of a framework agreement that is not a legally-binding document and according to the Gibraltar Government is not the complete text. But it sets out the broad...
