Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
12th January 2021

Details of the framework agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future relationship with the European Union were published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday. The leaked text is of a framework agreement that is not a legally-binding document and according to the Gibraltar Government is not the complete text. But it sets out the broad...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Grim news of four Covid deaths tempers joy of vaccine rollout

Sun 10th Jan, 2021

Local News

Hospital increases alert level to ‘black’ as Covid admissions rise despite slower infection rate

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GCS brings culture to the home

11th January 2021

Opinion & Analysis
The Blunting of the Arrow

11th January 2021

Sports
Time to take the next step in player development

11th January 2021

Features
Hook surprises UK Jane Godden in BBC One Show thank you film

10th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021