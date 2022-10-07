Legal sector’s ‘robust health’ means workload outpaces new entrants, Law Council chairman says
The workload for lawyers continues to outpace the supply of new entrants into the profession, many of whom are focusing on commercial work and not litigation, Kenneth Navas, the chairman of the Law Council, said. Mr Navas made the observation as he sketched out recent developments in the legal sector in a speech during the...
