Tue 16th Apr, 2024

Leslie Gaduzo scoops top prize in John Mac 60th competition

Leslie Gaduzo next to his prize winning painting depicting the courtyard of John Mackintosh Hall. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th April 2024

Leslie Gaduzo won the overall prize in a special competition marking the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall held on Monday evening. The competition saw artists capture the John Mackintosh Hall, with some choosing to focus on the exterior and courtyard, while others explored the interior and theatre or created original compositions featuring well-known...

