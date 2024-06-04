LGBTQ+ Committee focuses on education this Pride month
The LGBTQ+ Committee has set their sights on educational initiatives to mark this year’s Pride month in June. For the Committee, the key to ending prejudice and homophobia is to educate the public about LGBTQ+ issues. A training course called the LGBTQ+ Safe Space Course will be held at the GFSB on June 6 and...
