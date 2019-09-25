Liberal Party selects election slate

The Executive Committee of the Liberal Party met yesterday evening with one change to the line-up following the departure of Neil Costa.

Liberal Leader Dr Joseph Garcia and Steven Linares remain on the slate and are joined by businessman Vijay Daryanani.

Mr Daryanani joied the Liberal Party Executive Committee in 1994, and was a founder member of Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses in 1996.

In 2000 he became the first member of the Indian community in Gibraltar to stand for election with the GSLP/Liberals.

Mr Daryanani has served as Chairman of the Business Licensing Authority for seven years. He has been a Member of the Mental Health Tribunal for three years and a Member of Nursing Board for one year.