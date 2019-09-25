Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Liberal Party selects election slate

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2019

The Executive Committee of the Liberal Party met yesterday evening with one change to the line-up following the departure of Neil Costa.

Liberal Leader Dr Joseph Garcia and Steven Linares remain on the slate and are joined by businessman Vijay Daryanani.

Mr Daryanani joied the Liberal Party Executive Committee in 1994, and was a founder member of Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses in 1996.

In 2000 he became the first member of the Indian community in Gibraltar to stand for election with the GSLP/Liberals.

Mr Daryanani has served as Chairman of the Business Licensing Authority for seven years. He has been a Member of the Mental Health Tribunal for three years and a Member of Nursing Board for one year.

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Brexit

UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending parliament

Tue 24th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RICC Donation

25th September 2019

Local News
Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

25th September 2019

Local News
Liberal Party selects election slate

25th September 2019

Local News
GSLP line-up unchanged

25th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019