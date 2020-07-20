Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Library announces summer Book Club for kids

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2020

The John Mackintosh Hall Library will be running a summer Book Club for children during the month of August.

The initiative, led by the Gibraltar Cultural Services Development Unit, will be delivered by student volunteers, with GCS staff overseeing all the sessions and related activities.

The Book Club aims to promote the love of reading and develop the children’s interest in literature and writing.

The idea is for young people to choose up to four books that they would need to read during the course of the month.

They would be required to come to the Library every Wednesday over the four weeks of August (5th, 12th, 19th & 26th), for an hour between 11am and 12 midday.

These sessions would involve group discussions and readings, with some work then set for the child to complete at home.

“We would like the children to be involved in deciding this, with ideas to include book reviews, the exploration of character development, and the study of storylines/plots and themes,” GCS said in a statement.

“In turn, the initiative allows for young adults to deliver the scheme to gain valuable skills which might benefit them in future.”

The sessions are geared at children aged 8-12.

They will be grouped according to age and depending on the interest shown.

Spaces will be limited due to social distancing requirements, with the sessions held in the JMH Library’s Reference room.

Booking is necessary and the deadline to sign up is Friday July 31, 2020.

For more information or to book a place, please contact the Cultural Development unit on 200 79750 or email info@culture.gov.gi

