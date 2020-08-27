Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Licudi’s departure raises many questions

By James Neish
27th August 2020

The Gibraltar Government now has nine ministers instead of 10. In a surprise move this week Gilbert Licudi announced he was quitting as a minister after the experience of the last few months with Covid-19 led him to “re-evaluate my position and to change my outlook and my priorities.” It’s a blow to Fabian Picardo’s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt to further tighten Covid-19 measures as cases rise

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 200 works on show at ‘Our Gibraltar’ competitive exhibition

27th August 2020

Features
The Girl You Forgot, a new book by Giselle Green

26th August 2020

Local News
Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

25th August 2020

Local News
Govt says Covid screening ‘adequate’ following UEFA discrepancies

25th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020