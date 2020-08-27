Licudi’s departure raises many questions
The Gibraltar Government now has nine ministers instead of 10. In a surprise move this week Gilbert Licudi announced he was quitting as a minister after the experience of the last few months with Covid-19 led him to “re-evaluate my position and to change my outlook and my priorities.” It’s a blow to Fabian Picardo’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here