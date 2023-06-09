Lifting operations for OS35 to commence on Saturday

The Captain of the Port has confirmed that due to the improved weather conditions on the Eastside, lifting operations on the OS35 will commence on Saturday June 10.

In preparation, and in line with the precautionary measures that form part of the robust Oil Spill response plans, booms are currently being deployed in various areas along Gibraltar’s eastern coastline.

These booms are crucial to the mitigation of any eventual release of oil during the lifting operations, and the public are urged to maintain a distance and refrain from any interference which may damage the booms or compromise their integrity.

The Port is also reminding the public of the 600m exclusion zone around the site of the wreck, which is place for the safe continuation of the operations.