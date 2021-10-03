Lime kiln restoration points to long lost, yet vital trade
The restoration of the Old Lime Kiln at Willis’s Road was unveiled last week by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes yesterday, who said it opened a new window into Gibraltar’s past. The kiln was constructed in the late 19th Century using heat resistant bricks manufactured in England. It is the last of a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here