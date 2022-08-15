Limiting water use ‘crucial’ to increase reservoir stocks

People were urged on Monday to continue limiting their use of potable water, with heavy demand over the weekend meaning stocks stored in reservoirs had not increase despite production returning after recent disruption.

Temperatures hit 36.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest day of the year.

“AquaGib have advised that stock levels have not grown over the weekend as had been anticipated due to significant increase in consumption compared to an average summer weekend,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“As a result, AquaGib have advised that it would not be prudent to relax any restrictions on high consumers until such time as stock levels are sufficient and until the temporary additional reverse osmosis plant is fully operational.”

The Gibraltar Government issued the update after being briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest position on reservoir stocks.

The situation could improve soon though.

AquaGib expected a new reverse osmosis plant shipped to Gibraltar last week to be operational late Monday.

The additional production from this plant will allow AquaGib to produce greater amounts of water each day, increasing the likelihood of the government lifting restrictions on high consumers in the coming days.

“In order to achieve adequate stock levels in as short a time as possible it is crucial that members of the public continue to cooperate and try to limit their use of potable water as far as possible,” No.6 said.

The importation of non-potable water will continue, with the public strongly urged to use this for any non-essential water usage such as gardening.

Non-potable water bowsers will remain in place at Morrisons car park and at the lower level of Mid Harbours Industrial Park. T

The Government expects to issue an update following its next meeting with the Strategic Coordinating Group on Wednesday.