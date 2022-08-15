Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Limiting water use ‘crucial’ to increase reservoir stocks

People enjoy slightly cooler temperatures on Main Street yesterday after Gibraltar registered the hottest day of the year on Saturday, when the temperature reached 36.9 degrees Celsius. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2022

People were urged on Monday to continue limiting their use of potable water, with heavy demand over the weekend meaning stocks stored in reservoirs had not increase despite production returning after recent disruption.

Temperatures hit 36.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest day of the year.

“AquaGib have advised that stock levels have not grown over the weekend as had been anticipated due to significant increase in consumption compared to an average summer weekend,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“As a result, AquaGib have advised that it would not be prudent to relax any restrictions on high consumers until such time as stock levels are sufficient and until the temporary additional reverse osmosis plant is fully operational.”

The Gibraltar Government issued the update after being briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest position on reservoir stocks.

The situation could improve soon though.

AquaGib expected a new reverse osmosis plant shipped to Gibraltar last week to be operational late Monday.

The additional production from this plant will allow AquaGib to produce greater amounts of water each day, increasing the likelihood of the government lifting restrictions on high consumers in the coming days.

“In order to achieve adequate stock levels in as short a time as possible it is crucial that members of the public continue to cooperate and try to limit their use of potable water as far as possible,” No.6 said.

The importation of non-potable water will continue, with the public strongly urged to use this for any non-essential water usage such as gardening.

Non-potable water bowsers will remain in place at Morrisons car park and at the lower level of Mid Harbours Industrial Park. T

The Government expects to issue an update following its next meeting with the Strategic Coordinating Group on Wednesday.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar ‘still lagging behind’ on environment despite ‘marked’ progress, Cortes says

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Limiting water use ‘crucial’ to increase reservoir stocks

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt questions GSD’s ‘staggering lack of knowledge’ on UK’s grey list action

15th August 2022

Local News
Gibraltar ‘still lagging behind’ on environment despite ‘marked’ progress, Cortes says

15th August 2022

Local News
Students concerned as cost of living rises

12th August 2022

Local News
Perseid meteor shower this evening

12th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022