Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Linares points to positive changes in summer sports programme

Photo by Stephen Ignacio.

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2023

Minister for Sports Steven Linares this Wednesday visited some of the facilities used for the Summer Sports Programme, where he noted the positive response to new changes implemented this year.

This year has seen changes to the programme including the use of Lathbury Sports Complex, a change in hours which mimics the school half days and splitting year groups around different venues across Gibraltar.

The Summer Sports programme changes being monitored to ascertain whether the changes had been successful.

Speaking after his visit to Lathbury Sports Complex, where he observed how some 30 youngsters were involved in football sessions provided by the GSLA, Mr Linares said the sports programme had received a positive response.

“It’s great, to see Lathbury where everyone has been going on about Lathbury,” Mr Linares said.

“Look at Lathbury now, we use it, and we take it for granted, but look at it. Young people playing here, and I am really really happy.”

Mr Linares added the new time schedules implemented this year would continue.

“I’ve just asked and it’s a positive move it’s even increased the numbers which is what we want,” he said.

“The more the merrier. We want more children to come here and to participate in these and just changing the hours has meant that parents can drop off children at a certain time, go off to work and then collect them at lunchtime. It’s worked very well.”

This year’s sports programme has once again seen sports associations providing their own summer camp sessions.

However, not all associations have been able to do so this year.

Mr Linares explained that this was a “very specific issue” in which some associations had other obligations such as international tournaments which had made it difficult for them to participate.

He added that the programme relies on volunteers, and he encouraged these associations to return in future years.

Mr Linares said that the “GSLA will have meetings with them to try and help them in order to facilitate for them to join in.”

