Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno Magpies focus on just the cup final

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2022

This Saturday see Lincoln Red Imps taking on Bruno Magpies in the Rock Cup final at 5pm at the Victoria Stadium. For the second consecutive season Lincoln Red Imps face someone other than second placed Europa adding a new dimension to the importance of the cup as a route towards European football. Although opponents Bruno...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay cottage refurbishment plans filed

Thu 5th May, 2022

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London next week amid continued uncertainty and calls for clarity

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

MoD awards £155m Gib services contract to Mitie

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Jason Segui Goes Back To Back

6th May 2022

Sports
MTB riders join Gibraltar Commonwealth team

6th May 2022

Sports
Young women’s squad announced for Futsal qualifiers

6th May 2022

Sports
Final weekend of preparations for women’s futsal before qualifers

6th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022