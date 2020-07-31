Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s face chance to get to first round

Rangers' fans in Gibraltar during an earlier match that transpired without incident. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
31st July 2020

In just six days time both St Joseph’s and Lincoln Red Imps will be finding out who their opponents for the Europa League preliminary round qualifiers tie will be. One opponent both teams know they won’t be meeting is each other with UEFA regulations preventing such a contest from taking place. Lincoln Red Imps enter...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gill keeps his heels dug in

31st July 2020

Sports
Just a week before Mixed Volleyball Tournament and things hot up

31st July 2020

Sports
Matches to be played behind closed doors decides UEFA

31st July 2020

Sports
Gibraltar clubs in good position to go far

29th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020