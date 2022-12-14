Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Lincoln Red Imps grab crucial points against Europa

By Stephen Ignacio
14th December 2022

A disputed penalty and red card, a stamping incident not sanctioned with a red card by the referee and a solitary goal saw Lincoln Red Imps grab the first real advantage in what seems could be the title fight between the red and blacks and the green and blacks of Europas. Played under blustery conditions...

