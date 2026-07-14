Lincoln Red Imps head into next round of Champions League

Following their 3-1 victory in the home leg, Lincoln Red Imps travelled to Andorra with one objective: protect their two-goal advantage and secure a place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

It was a task they accomplished as they progressed to the second qualifying round, moving one step closer to their objective of reaching the league stage of the UEFA Conference League.

Lincoln Red Imps were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Escaldes after conceding a late equaliser in a closely contested encounter.

The opening half offered few clear-cut opportunities, although Inter Escaldes enjoyed slightly more of the attacking play. David López forced an early effort on goal, while Berlanga and Antonio Otegui both threatened without finding the target. Lincoln Red Imps struggled to create meaningful chances, with Manu Toledano having a shot blocked and Toni firing wide from a direct free-kick. The Andorran side also won several corners late in the half, but the Gibraltar champions defended well to ensure the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Inter Escaldes made two changes at half-time in an effort to increase their attacking threat, but it was Lincoln Red Imps who broke the deadlock. After Yussef Flalhi Idrissi had been introduced from the bench earlier in the second half, he made an immediate impact in the 62nd minute, providing the assist for Álex Mula to score and put the Gibraltar side ahead.

The goal prompted a determined response from Inter Escaldes, who gradually took control of the match. Pablo Molina and Pochettino both tested the Lincoln defence, while a succession of corners kept the pressure firmly on the visitors. Lincoln Red Imps made further substitutions in an attempt to protect their advantage, but Inter continued to push forward.

Their persistence paid off in the 80th minute when Adrian Da Cunha, who had only entered the match eleven minutes earlier, found the net to level the scores at 1-1. The equaliser sparked an intense finish, with Inter Escaldes dominating possession and creating several more opportunities through Berlanga, Cámara, Chouaib and Da Cunha. Lincoln Red Imps were largely restricted to defending, although they threatened briefly through Flalhi Idrissi and Kike Gómez.

Eight minutes of added time provided further drama as Inter Escaldes searched for a winning goal, but Lincoln's defence held firm despite sustained pressure. Da Cunha missed one final opportunity deep into stoppage time before the referee brought the match to an end, leaving the sides to share the spoils after an entertaining contest in which Lincoln Red Imps saw their second-half lead cancelled out by a strong late comeback from the Andorran champions.

There was, however, one disappointment for local fans, with the Gibraltar champions once again fielding only a limited number of home-grown players. While the first leg saw Lincoln Red Imps start with just Bernardo Lopes in the starting eleven, the second leg included goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins, doubling the number of locally developed starters to two. Even so, this remained well below the number of home-grown players the club has regularly featured in previous European campaigns.