Lincoln Red Imps’ hopes sits on beating Lions who forced two points away from them

Following from Thursday nights draw between St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps, Mick McElwee, Lincoln Red Imps head coach has highlighted that their destiny is still in their hands.

McElwee’s side face Lions Gibraltar, one of the most defensive sides in the league.

Although Lincoln Red Imps have comprehensively beaten Lions during the Rock Cup campaign putting six past them, Their most recent encounter saw them drop points.

Lions Gibraltar held Lincoln Red Imps to a 1-1 draw in the second round of the National League forcing two points away from them which would have given them the title already.

Commenting on his clubs official website Mr McElwee said:

“The match was a cracker and we were pleased with our overall performance.”

“We created plenty of good situations and looked dangerous throughout.

“We felt as though we deserved to win; in the end it wasn’t to be so now we go into Sunday’s game against Lions knowing that we still have our destiny in our own hands.

“It’s going to be a tough match and a tense occasion, but we will go into it with confidence and a determination to get the job done.

“I have every faith in this group of players to rise to the challenge.”

Irrespective of whether Europa and St Joseph’s win this weekend, a victory for Lincoln Red Imps secures the league title for them as they enter the last weekend of the season one point ahead of their main rivals.

Europa would require a win against Mons Calpe and hope that Lincoln draw or lose against Lions to claim the title themselves. A defeat by Europa leaves the doors open for St Joseph’s to take runners up spot in the league.

St Joseph’s are now unable to claim the title with even a defeat for Lincoln Red Imps and Mons Calpe meaning that they would be drawn on points with Lincoln Red Imps if the blues beat Lynx. The head to head between the two leaves Lincoln ahead on goals scored on aggregate during their three matches played against each other this season.

Lions’ four draws this season means they are the team with the most draws in the National League at present.