Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps put eight past Glacis Utd

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd August 2019

Lincoln Red Imps defeat to Europa was clearly put to one side on Thursday as they responded to
critics with an emphatic 8-0 victory.
Glacis United had already faced a heavy defeat the previous week after they lost 9-0 to Bruno’s
Magpies. A defeat which had seen their own President commenting that it was not good enough.
Glacis once again fielded a very young side with many of their players still coming from their
intermediate team. Delays in the international releases seeing them missing some of their players.
However, Lincoln Red Imps, not discouraged by their previous defeat. Their president dismissing
critics in his foreword in the match programme, fielded what many would have considered a second-
tier team.
On the bench were Roy Chipolina, Joseph Chipolina and Anthony Hernandez. Also missing were their
top three strike force of Pibe, Kike and Lee Casciaro.
This was a chance for youngsters such as Ethan Britto, Julian Del Rio and Jamie Coombes to provide
their head coach with a further headache and show that they were challengers for a position in the
first eleven.
The youngsters were not to disappoint. Coombes scoring in the first half with Del Rio grabbing two
of his own and Britto although working from the back scoring in the second half. Rivero scoring a
hat-trick. Gomes was to disappoint once again not getting on target on numerous occasions.
The match was a one-sided affair in which Lincoln controlled the pace and always looked the likely
winners. The 8-0 win highlighting the strength across their squad even though they have been
littered with injuries to key players.
With their squad in transition after the departure of several players Lincoln are yet to hit running
form.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Together Gibraltar reveals election candidates

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UEFA punishes Rangers for 'sectarian chants' during Gibraltar match

23rd August 2019

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps put eight past Glacis Utd

23rd August 2019

Sports
Gomarsall to join in rugby festival

22nd August 2019

Sports
Over forty girls took part in camp

22nd August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019