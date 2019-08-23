Lincoln Red Imps put eight past Glacis Utd

Lincoln Red Imps defeat to Europa was clearly put to one side on Thursday as they responded to

critics with an emphatic 8-0 victory.

Glacis United had already faced a heavy defeat the previous week after they lost 9-0 to Bruno’s

Magpies. A defeat which had seen their own President commenting that it was not good enough.

Glacis once again fielded a very young side with many of their players still coming from their

intermediate team. Delays in the international releases seeing them missing some of their players.

However, Lincoln Red Imps, not discouraged by their previous defeat. Their president dismissing

critics in his foreword in the match programme, fielded what many would have considered a second-

tier team.

On the bench were Roy Chipolina, Joseph Chipolina and Anthony Hernandez. Also missing were their

top three strike force of Pibe, Kike and Lee Casciaro.

This was a chance for youngsters such as Ethan Britto, Julian Del Rio and Jamie Coombes to provide

their head coach with a further headache and show that they were challengers for a position in the

first eleven.

The youngsters were not to disappoint. Coombes scoring in the first half with Del Rio grabbing two

of his own and Britto although working from the back scoring in the second half. Rivero scoring a

hat-trick. Gomes was to disappoint once again not getting on target on numerous occasions.

The match was a one-sided affair in which Lincoln controlled the pace and always looked the likely

winners. The 8-0 win highlighting the strength across their squad even though they have been

littered with injuries to key players.

With their squad in transition after the departure of several players Lincoln are yet to hit running

form.