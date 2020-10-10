Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Linda Alvarez awarded MBE for services to sport

By Alice Mascarenhas
10th October 2020

Linda Alvarez, the President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association, has been awarded an MBE for her services to sports in Gibraltar. Ms Alvarez, who headed the Gibraltar International Island Games last year, has been involved with the Games since she first attended the 1987 Guernsey Games as a part of Gibraltar’s badminton team. As...

