Lions and Europa open gap with rest of league

Lions Gibraltar and Europa demolished their opposition in this Wednesday’s women’s league matches. Lions Gibraltar, although starting late with their scoring were to produce a nine-goal blinder in which they dominated Lynx FC throughout. Only the sweeper type role keeper Chico performed in the early twenty minutes stopped the score from being higher.

Europa were to produce a similar display against Gibraltar Waves. With little response from their opponents Europa started their scoring spree after the first ten minutes. Three mistakes by their keeper leading to the openers which led to a 6-0 defeat.