Lit Fest announces extra session with Dame Mary Berry amid ‘unprecedented demand’ for tickets

The Gibraltar Gibunco International Literary Festival has announced an additional session for guest speaker Dame Mary Berry.

Additionally, due to the “unprecedented demand” for tickets at this year’s festival, where possible a limited number of extra tickets will also go on sale for other speakers from 10am today.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure an additional session for Dame Mary Berry and that we are increasing capacity for some of the other speakers.”

“This will be welcome news for many people in Gibraltar who, unfortunately, were unable to purchase a ticket the first time round and is testament to the magnificent reputation the festival has received since its inception in 2013.”

The additional session with Dame Mary Berry will take place on Saturday November 18 at 10am in the John Macintosh Hall.

Tickets for this event will be released from 10am on Thursday and can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or directly from the Box Office at the Garrison Library.