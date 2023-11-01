Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Lit Fest announces extra session with Dame Mary Berry amid ‘unprecedented demand’ for tickets

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2023

The Gibraltar Gibunco International Literary Festival has announced an additional session for guest speaker Dame Mary Berry.

Additionally, due to the “unprecedented demand” for tickets at this year’s festival, where possible a limited number of extra tickets will also go on sale for other speakers from 10am today.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure an additional session for Dame Mary Berry and that we are increasing capacity for some of the other speakers.”

“This will be welcome news for many people in Gibraltar who, unfortunately, were unable to purchase a ticket the first time round and is testament to the magnificent reputation the festival has received since its inception in 2013.”

The additional session with Dame Mary Berry will take place on Saturday November 18 at 10am in the John Macintosh Hall.

Tickets for this event will be released from 10am on Thursday and can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or directly from the Box Office at the Garrison Library.

Most Read

Local News

Young otter found dead in Coaling Island

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Local News

Dept of Environment considers measures to improve macaque welfare

Mon 30th Oct, 2023

Local News

Police asked to investigate derogatory tweet from Parliament account

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Former RG private jailed for ‘revenge’ attempt to run over corporal

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Online historian carves out popular niche with engaging snippets of Gib heritage

2nd November 2023

Local News
Courts seek to minimise disruption as four judges become three

1st November 2023

Local News
Police asked to investigate derogatory tweet from Parliament account

1st November 2023

Local News
From Gibraltar to Morocco, 15 tonnes of aid in earthquake response

1st November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023