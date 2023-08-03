Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Little Bay reopens after oil spill, with Rosia Bay and Camp Bay remaining closed

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd August 2023

Little Bay reopened on Thursday after an extensive operation was mounted to clean-up oil split from gas tanker Gas Venus, but shortly after reopening Camp Bay closed due to dislodged oil. The operation, which is still in progress, has seen volunteers and responders clean-up the small stretch of coastline, with Rosia Bay and Camp Bay...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Holidaymaker duped in Gibraltar short-let scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Local News

Local man blackmailed in 'sextortion' scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Local News

Resolution on Gibraltar tabled again in US Congress

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

3rd August 2023

Local News
First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

3rd August 2023

Sports
Gibraltar adds its voice at World Netball Congress as it presents NWYC2025

3rd August 2023

Sports
Great day at the XXV Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta

3rd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023