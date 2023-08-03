Little Bay reopens after oil spill, with Rosia Bay and Camp Bay remaining closed
Little Bay reopened on Thursday after an extensive operation was mounted to clean-up oil split from gas tanker Gas Venus, but shortly after reopening Camp Bay closed due to dislodged oil. The operation, which is still in progress, has seen volunteers and responders clean-up the small stretch of coastline, with Rosia Bay and Camp Bay...
