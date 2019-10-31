Lived in UK over past 15 years? You can vote too

Anyone who lived in the UK over the past 15 years may still vote in the UK’s forthcoming general election, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday, as it set out how to register for the December 12 election.

In a statement No.6 Convent Place explained that people who have moved to Gibraltar from UK within the last 15 years can register to vote in UK as an overseas voter as long as they are a British or eligible Irish citizen and were registered to vote in the UK within the previous 15 years.

In some cases, it may be possible for someone to vote if they were too young to have registered when they left the UK.

Those people who wish to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, should register to vote in the normal way.

Anyone who wishes to vote in Northern Ireland, needs to register by post.

Once someone is registered as an overseas voter, they can vote in UK Parliament and European Parliament elections.

They can vote either by post or by proxy and they will be asked to make this choice when they register.

The local authority where someone is registered as an overseas voter will send them a postal or proxy vote application form by email or post.

In Northern Ireland, it is not possible to vote by post.

Those serving with the Armed Forces should register to vote using the Armed Forces Registration Service.

More information is available at https://www.gov.uk/voting-when-abroad