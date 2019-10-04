Lively exchange on business during second Leaders’ debate
The business community heard from the three party leaders vying to become Gibraltar’s next Chief Minister during a dynamic exchange organised by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses on Wednesday. The caretaker Chief Minister and GSLP/Liberal leader, Fabian Picardo, GSD leader, Keith Azopardi, and Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, spoke about their business and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here