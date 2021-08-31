Local artist Anna Gannon selected for London exhibition...
Gibraltarian artist Anna Gannon has been selected to exhibit her artworks in the Oxo Tower in Southbank, London, as part of the UK Coloured Pencil Society’s 20-year gala. It’s been a whirlwind year for Mrs Gannon, who was featured as a ‘wild card’ in the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year tv programme, and...
