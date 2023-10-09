Local artist exhibits work in NYC
Local artist Beatrice Garcia formed part of a recent group exhibition ‘Interconnecting Lines’ in Manhattan, New York. The exhibition was held in September and featured over 15 artists in the One Art Space Gallery, in the Financial District. The exhibition was curated by Artio Gallery, which is based in Toronto, and had a booth at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here