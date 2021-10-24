Local artist featured in UK Coloured Pencil Society’s exhibition
Local artist Anna Gannon has exhibited her artworks in the UK Coloured Pencil Society’s 20-year gala at the Oxo Tower in Southbank, London. Three of her pencil artworks, created over the past two years, were selected for the exhibition. “I felt so lucky,” Mrs Gannon told the Chronicle. “I had to keep pinching myself.” “It...
