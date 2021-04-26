Local artists’ Rock inspired piece to feature in Derwent pencils exhibition
A Gibraltar inspired piece by local artist Anna Gannon will feature in an exhibition organised by leading UK pencil manufacturer Derwent. The artwork titled ‘Llevame donde naci (Solid as a Rock)’ was borne out of Mrs Gannon’s homesickness. She now lives in the UK, but prior to the pandemic regularly visited her family in Gibraltar....
