Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Local News

Local athlete in gruelling challenge to raise funds for Cancer Relief

By Eyleen Gomez
6th June 2020

Local endurance athlete Michael Rugeroni is presently undertaking a challenge during which he will run four miles every four hours over a period of 48 hours for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Four miles equates to 6.43 kilometres, meaning he will complete 77.16km by Sunday evening.

The challenge was set by David Goggins, a former US Navy Seal and ultra-marathon runner who holds the record for the most pull ups in one day.

“Back in March he [David Goggins] came up with this challenge for people to do and get them out of their comfort zone. I saw it on YouTube and thought it would be a good challenge,” said Mr Rugeroni.

Lacing up his runners, Mr Rugeroni set off on this first of 12 runs at 6pm on Friday evening.

Before sunrise on Saturday morning he had completed four of them and fellow endurance athlete Ian Howes joined him in support.

During his fifth race he was joined by athlete Juri Williamson and his sister Louise.

Tomorrow morning at 6am local athlete Juan Carlos Viñales will join Mr Rugeroni.

The intense heat expected this weekend will make the challenge harder for the seasoned athlete.

Mr Rugeroni is raising money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar via the Ken Navas challenge. Donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kenneth-navas?fbclid=IwAR1s3Uy-AZO8AnkKUYI77lYedtQZe2qX_N9eHYZddXVGn4u0hb0meo7CubM&utm_id=123

