Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Local book ‘Rivers on the Rock’ published

By Chronicle Staff
19th March 2021

A new book tracing the history of the protestant Pentecostal and the Catholic charismatic movements in Gibraltar by local author Douglas Cumming was published recently.

‘Rivers on the Rock’ traces the development of these two sister movements since their beginnings in the 1970s up to and including the Covid pandemic in 2020.

According to the book, in the early 1970s the movement transformed the lives of hippies and housewives in Gibraltar forever, and although initially it was an evangelical, protestant movement, it went on to deeply influence the Catholic establishment.

In the book, the author traces the development of these protestant and the Catholic Renewal movements in his home town of Gibraltar through times of growth and conflict.

Described by one reviewer as a “fascinating, detailed and well-researched account of these movements in Gibraltar,” Rivers on the Rock supplies yet another piece in the jigsaw puzzle that makes up the history of this unique population of Gibraltar.

“This is the story of a developing movement in a tiny population, but the lessons to be learned apply equally to the wider Church across the world in these changing and challenging times,” Mr Cumming said.

He added Rivers on the Rock is both a history and a challenge, and it urges those involved to learn from the past and lean into the future.

Rivers on the Rock is available direct from Amazon, as well as from the local suppliers listed on the author’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/riversontherock/

