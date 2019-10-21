Local cyclists cover over half the globe distance in fundraiser

Over 50 cyclists from the four local clubs, Gibraltar Cycling Club, UCM Road and MTB, Team PEB and Wild Rock Racing came together in support of World Suicide Prevention Month.

This is the second time the clubs have joined forces to support the event.

The main purpose of the challenge worldwide was to cycle to raise awareness of the risks of suicide.

The kilometres ridden by the riders would be added to those cycled worldwide in an attempt to ride the equivalent distance around the globe.

The total distance cycled by the local cyclists during this month was 24,513 Km which equates to over half the distance of circumference of the globe.

Earlier this week representatives of the clubs together with Ian Howes, who organised the event locally, presented two cheques in the sum of £135 each to GibSams who provides a confidential listening service and to Actionaid who work with the poorest in the world.

“We are extremely pleased that for the second consecutive year, local cyclists have embarked on this challenge raising the awareness of World Suicide Prevention Month and in the process collecting funds for the charity. We wish to thank them all,” said Brenda CUBY on behalf of GibSams.

Whilst expressing his thanks for the donation, John Caetano of Actionaid Gibraltar highlighted the generosity of those involved, which is evidence of their awareness of the sire situations face by so many.