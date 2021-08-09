Local dancer embarks on new journey at Royal Academy of Dance
Natalia Linares is one step closer to fulfilling her dream of starring in a West End production as she is set to start her degree at the Royal Academy of Dance this August. “Dancing has always been a very strong passion of mine, so I therefore feel very excited and thrilled to be starting an...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here