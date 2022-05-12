Local designer to launch ‘A Beautiful Tomorrow’ fashion collection
Emerging Gibraltarian fashion designer Danielle Morgan-Kent will be launching her collection for the brand Toni Elle in Spain on Friday at the Marbella Design Academy. The title for the collection is ‘A Beautiful Tomorrow’ and its theme is based around the human nature to cope, overcome and flourish from all situations, bad or good. “I...
