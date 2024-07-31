Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

By Nathan Barcio
31st July 2024

Snippets of the Rock’s rich history have been painted onto a new mural at the World War II tunnels, which was officially unveiled on Tuesday. 

The mural lies on the wall next to the entrance of the tunnels, and features the Rock, Spitfires, Poppies, Campion Flowers, Migrating Birds of Prey, and Gibraltar’s coat of arms. 

Unveiled by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, artist Jessica Darch, and Christian Wright, the mural forms the first part of a series of renovation works to the World War II tunnels. 

Jessica Darch, who painted the mural, told the Chronicle that the opportunity came about after being approached and asked for a mural with a story, so she took on the initiative. 

“We wanted the mural to contain a story within it,” she said. 

Ms Darch said there is an array of symbolism behind the mural, which took her 14 days to complete. 

“It’s about World War II and it’s praising Gibraltar for the important part it played in that war.” 

“And the poppies are symbolic to all soldiers throughout all wars.” 

“And they [the poppies] are very important aesthetically to lead the eye in and to bring in the Gibraltar colours.” 

She underscored the importance of also including natural elements of Gibraltar within the piece. 

With the mural completed and officially unveiled, she said she felt “wonderful” and “really happy with it”. 

“It’s been a really tricky one not being able to see it when I’ve been painting it, so when on Sunday it was finally visible I was satisfied with how it looked and merged into the wall.” 

“I feel super positive and really honoured to paint that particular wall in Gibraltar.” 

The Minister for Heritage, John Cortes said it was “a great project”. 

“Quite a lot of work has been done in the design to make it consistent with the Upper Rock, with the World War II tunnels, a bit of nature and a bit of history.” 

“It’s the first stage in the World War II tunnels initiative, which is the first stage in some really transformative things we are going to be doing with other sites around Gibraltar. So I’m very pleased.” 

Dr Cortes told the Chronicle that the mural was a great feature for tourists who visit the popular site. 

“I think it’s very important, it places it in context,” he said. 

“There are already people taking selfies with it, I think it is going to be a feature of visitors to Gibraltar.” 

Christian Wright, the Director of Wright Tech media, who are leading renovation works at the site, said: “It’s great to see something physical and finalised.” 

“We’ve put so much sweat, blood, and tears into researching and engaging with different experts.” 

“So, for us to see something that is already having a direct influence on the tourist and the visitor, there is no better feeling.” 

Most Read

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib jamboree brings small nations together

31st July 2024

Local News
Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

31st July 2024

Local News
Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

30th July 2024

Local News
UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

30th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024