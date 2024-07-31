Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

Snippets of the Rock’s rich history have been painted onto a new mural at the World War II tunnels, which was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

The mural lies on the wall next to the entrance of the tunnels, and features the Rock, Spitfires, Poppies, Campion Flowers, Migrating Birds of Prey, and Gibraltar’s coat of arms.

Unveiled by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, artist Jessica Darch, and Christian Wright, the mural forms the first part of a series of renovation works to the World War II tunnels.

Jessica Darch, who painted the mural, told the Chronicle that the opportunity came about after being approached and asked for a mural with a story, so she took on the initiative.

“We wanted the mural to contain a story within it,” she said.

Ms Darch said there is an array of symbolism behind the mural, which took her 14 days to complete.

“It’s about World War II and it’s praising Gibraltar for the important part it played in that war.”

“And the poppies are symbolic to all soldiers throughout all wars.”

“And they [the poppies] are very important aesthetically to lead the eye in and to bring in the Gibraltar colours.”

She underscored the importance of also including natural elements of Gibraltar within the piece.

With the mural completed and officially unveiled, she said she felt “wonderful” and “really happy with it”.

“It’s been a really tricky one not being able to see it when I’ve been painting it, so when on Sunday it was finally visible I was satisfied with how it looked and merged into the wall.”

“I feel super positive and really honoured to paint that particular wall in Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Heritage, John Cortes said it was “a great project”.

“Quite a lot of work has been done in the design to make it consistent with the Upper Rock, with the World War II tunnels, a bit of nature and a bit of history.”

“It’s the first stage in the World War II tunnels initiative, which is the first stage in some really transformative things we are going to be doing with other sites around Gibraltar. So I’m very pleased.”

Dr Cortes told the Chronicle that the mural was a great feature for tourists who visit the popular site.

“I think it’s very important, it places it in context,” he said.

“There are already people taking selfies with it, I think it is going to be a feature of visitors to Gibraltar.”

Christian Wright, the Director of Wright Tech media, who are leading renovation works at the site, said: “It’s great to see something physical and finalised.”

“We’ve put so much sweat, blood, and tears into researching and engaging with different experts.”

“So, for us to see something that is already having a direct influence on the tourist and the visitor, there is no better feeling.”