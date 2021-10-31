Local make-up artists work featured in French magazine

The talents of local make-up artist Julia Marsh was featured in October’s edition of French beauty and art magazine Malvie.

The work was included cross a four page spread and her ‘honey’ shot, which entailed her dripping honey down a models face, taking the back page.

Ms Marsh described seeing her work in the magazine as surreal.

“I’m so passionate about my work. It felt so surreal to hold a magazine in my hands and physically see my work printed in the magazine,” she told the Chronicle.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my career thus far. And I can’t wait to keep creating art work and hopefully get my name out there.”

Ms Marsh finished her fine arts degree this year and is currently completing a completing a diploma in makeup artistry. This course covers makeup for all aspects such as tv and film makeup, special effects, red carpet makeup and editorial photoshoot makeup style.

“Ryan Hall, the photographer, found my work on Instagram and reached out to me for a collab. We worked together on a shoot that took over eight hours,” she said.

“We did four different makeup looks that day and all of them got published in the magazine.”

“He submitted the images to the magazine editor and they got chosen to be featured.”

For the look, Ms Marsh worked very closely with Mr Hall and explored some ideas they wanted to do.

“We really liked the idea of exploring colour and breaking the boundaries in editorial makeup,” she said.

“We then followed it up by a ‘honey’ photoshoot which consisted of. It resulted in amazing pictures and the honey captured the light reflects incredibly.”

Ms Marsh said she is continually learning and perfecting her craft by constantly watching videos and reading about different techniques.

And, while she currently works in customer service she is trying to go full time with her freelance makeup artistry.

“I’ve only finished uni this July, and since then I’ve been focusing on taking my makeup career to the next level,” she said.

“As I work full time, I fit in my clients before my super early 7am work start, or after my shift. On my weekends I tend to do weddings and photoshoots which doesn’t leave me a lot of time to relax, but it’s what I love and enjoy so it doesn’t feel like work.”

She has applied to some jobs such as MAC counter and Bobbi Brown in the hope that she can gain even more make-up knowledge as well as building her clientele.

“The end dream/goal is to have my own professional studio, preferably in my home at the back of my garden, I wish to do clients all day every day,” she said.

“The pure enjoyment and satisfaction I get from making someone over, is second to none.”

“Seeing my clients face of joy once I’ve done their makeup and the feeling I get after completing a transformation is indescribable.”

“I can’t pick a certain aspect of makeup that I love more.”

“My fine art back ground allows me to be free and creative within my art and makeup application but I also love the simplicity and technique in bridal glam makeup, and having the privilege to make someone over for such a special day; it really doesn’t get much better than that.”