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Mon 6th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Local man arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2026

A 41-year-old local man has been arrested as part of a pre-planned Royal Gibraltar Police operation on suspicion of offences linked to child sexual abuse material and the illicit supply of controlled drugs.

The arrest followed an investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Digital Safety and Offender Management Team, Economic Crime unit and Digital Forensics unit.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of taking/publishing indecent photographs of children, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug.

The RGP said its initial investigation, including analysis of financial transactions, led to the execution of a search warrant at a local residential property this week.

During the search, detectives seized several electronic devices, around 150 grammes of a suspected controlled Class A drug, around 155 grammes of a suspected controlled Class B drug, and paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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