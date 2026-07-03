Gibraltar marks end of Morocco ferry link 

The Gibraltar Government has expressed its gratitude as the ferry service between Gibraltar and Morocco comes to an end under the new arrangements due to take effect at the Gibraltar-Spain frontier.

The Gibraltar Government said the service, operated by DFDS, formerly FRS, had for many years provided an important link across the Strait. It said the route had enabled members of Gibraltar’s Moroccan community to maintain close family, cultural, religious and economic ties with Morocco.

It added that the ferry had also served as a symbol of the friendship between Gibraltar and Morocco and the human connections between the two communities.

The Government said it wished to place on record the gratitude of the people of Gibraltar to all those who had operated, supported and used the service.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister with responsibility for developing relations with Morocco, said the ferry had been more than a means of travel for many people in Gibraltar, particularly within the Moroccan community.

“For many people in Gibraltar, and particularly within our Moroccan community, the ferry was more than a means of travel.”

“It was a familiar part of life, carrying workers and families in their everyday journeys across the Strait, together with their traditions, culture and way of life.”

“While services may change with the times, the warmth, mutual respect and affection that have grown between Gibraltar and Morocco over generations remain as strong as ever.”

“Those human connections will continue to enrich both our communities for many years to come.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the end of the service would be felt especially by Gibraltar’s Moroccan community, for whom the route had meant a great deal over many years.

“The end of the ferry service between Gibraltar and Morocco will be felt especially by our Moroccan community, for whom this route has meant so much over many years.”

“As the new arrangements at the Gibraltar/Spain frontier come into effect, it is right that we recognise the role this service has played in connecting families, communities and cultures across the Strait.”

“The Moroccan community has made, and continues to make, an enormous contribution to the life, economy and culture of Gibraltar. On behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar, I want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has made this ferry service possible.”

“Although this particular route is coming to an end, the relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco, and the bonds of friendship between our peoples, remain strong and enduring.”

The Government said it would continue to value and support Gibraltar’s Moroccan community and to cherish the historic ties of friendship between Gibraltar and Morocco.