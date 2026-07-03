Community support sees Calpe House challenge surpass fundraising target

A community fundraising challenge in aid of Calpe House has concluded after attracting widespread support and raising more than £6,000, surpassing its original fundraising target of £4,000.

With donations continuing to come in throughout the campaign, organisers Kyle Banda and Nicholas Passano increased their target to £7,000 ahead of the final run, urging supporters to help them reach the new milestone.

The initiative, titled "7km per Day for 70 Days", began on April 20, with Mr Banda and Mr Passano committing to run, and at times walk, seven kilometres every day for 70 consecutive days.

The challenge was organised to raise funds for Calpe House, with all proceeds going towards supporting GHA-sponsored patients and their families receiving medical treatment in the UK.

Since relocating to its current premises in London, Calpe House has accommodated more than 19,000 people, providing patients and their relatives with a home from home during what can often be difficult periods.

Throughout the 70-day campaign, the organisers encouraged members of the public, local businesses, sports clubs and community organisations to take part by joining daily runs and organised walking routes or by supporting the fundraising effort through sponsorship and raising awareness.

Participants were also invited to join the challenge through the official Strava group, helping build a wider community around the initiative.

The campaign concluded with a final run that started and finished at Campion Park, where participants gathered to celebrate the completion of the 70-day challenge.

An awards ceremony followed, during which Calpe House Patron, the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, and Calpe House Executive Chairman Albert Poggio presented limited edition commemorative coins to supporters in recognition of their contribution to the fundraising effort.

The specially designed coins were donated by Tower Mint as a mark of appreciation for those who supported the campaign.

The celebrations also included live music from Mark Muscat following the final run.

Earlier in the campaign, Mr Banda and Mr Passano met Mr Poggio to discuss the progress of the initiative, community engagement, fundraising efforts and activities planned throughout the challenge.

Mr Poggio thanked the pair for their efforts to support Calpe House and raise awareness of its work within the Gibraltar community.

Reflecting on the campaign ahead of the final event, the organisers said: "One final push, one final run. Let's make it 7 for 70 and £7,000 for Calpe House."

At the launch of the challenge, they had said: "This challenge is ultimately about community, resilience, and giving back to a charity that has supported thousands of Gibraltarian families over the years."

"Every kilometre completed and every pound raised will contribute directly towards helping Calpe House continue its invaluable work."

The challenge attracted strong community backing over its 70-day duration and exceeded its initial fundraising goal, with donations topping £6,000 by the time of its conclusion.