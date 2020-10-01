Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local man arrested with tobacco haul

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2020

HM Customs’ Enforcement Unit arrested a local resident and seized one vehicle with 900 cartons of cigarettes this week.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when officers were in the area of Emerson’s Place and noticed a vehicle travelling at speed without lights.

A stop and search was carried out revealing 36 half cases of cigarettes wrapped in black plastic bags.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and conveyed with the cigarettes to the Four Corners Station.

In total officers seized 900 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and a locally registered vehicle.

The defendant was then processed and bailed out to re-appear on December 16.

