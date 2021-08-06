Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2021

A local man has been duped into an cyber ‘sextortion’ scam, which saw an online seductress attempt to blackmail him for cash.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed at around 4am on Thursday morning a man called the report an unknown woman had attempted to blackmail him on Facebook.

The man was first contacted two days prior when the woman requested to be his friend on Facebook.

He accepted the Facebook request and after initial conversations the pair began to converse on video chat during which he performed a sex act.

The woman then threatened to share a video of the act to all of his contacts if he didn’t send her money.

The spokesman said the man had blocked her online after the incident and no video had been shared.

The RGP advise the public to not engage in webcam conversations with strangers, to remain aware of privacy when on social media and to report any incidents.

