Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Local man jailed for burglary

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2022

An 18-year-old man was on Wednesday jailed for three months after pleading guilty to burglary and criminal damage before the Magistrates’ Court.

Ben Brown, of Calpe Road, was arrested earlier this month after the police received a report of a burglary in progress at the Wembley Bar in the early hours of July 2.

Officers arrived and found Brown holding a large screwdriver, he matched the description of the suspect.
He was arrested and charged with burglary to which he pleaded guilty.

Brown was sentenced to three months in prison for this offence.

In a separate case at the Magistrates’ Court, Brown also pleaded guilty to Criminal Damage.

This was in relation to a car that had its rear window smashed while it was parked on the 7th floor of Engineer Lane Car Park.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators discovered specks of blood in the vehicle and a DNA analysis later matched the blood to Brown.

He was sentenced to another four weeks in prison, but was told both sentences would be served concurrently.

