Local musician Keith Vinnicombe releases new charity CD

Gibraltarian guitarist Keith Vinnicombe has released a new CD of classical, flamenco and original music, with proceeds set to be donated to charity.

Proceeds from the sale of the CD will be donated to Aid to the Church (ACN) in Need, which has launched a Ukraine Emergency Appeal, and Nazareth House.

Featured in the CD are 11 songs performed by Mr Vinnicombe, and his original song Princesa Kristina.

Princesa Kristina is based on flamenco with a short classical section, and is named after a Scandinavian princess.

Mr Vinnicombe has from a young age been interested in classical guitar, and in 1983 when sutdying dentisry in Cardiff he formed part of the South Wales Classical Guitar Society.

He returned to Gibraltar in 1991 and set up the Gibraltar Classical Guitar Society which culminated in a concert and Masterclass by Professor Neil Smith at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned in 2003.

Later he was inspired to write his own original songs after talking to Gibraltarian musician Dylan Ferro who encouraged him to write his own music.

The programme for the new CD includes songs Prelude No 1, Romanza, Natalia, Danza No 1, Capricho Arabe, Danza del Molinero, Princesa Kristina, Homenaje a Paco de Lucia Cueva del Gato, Asturias, Study, and Make Me a Channel of Your Peace.

The CD can be purchased from St Theresa's Church, Cathedral bookshop and Keith Vinnicombe’s dental clinic 1st floor ICC Building.