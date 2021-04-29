Local musicians gear up for post-Covid live performances
By Ana Sharma The Covid-19 pandemic has seen local musicians out of work for a year, but despite these challenges they are now set for their return to live performances. With bars, restaurants, theatres and concert halls closed throughout the pandemic musicians have struggled along with other sectors in Gibraltar. Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG)...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here