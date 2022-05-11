Local schools hold joint training day

Staff from all local Government schools recently gathered at the Bayside and Westside School complex for a joint training day.

The training day consisted of a wide range of education-focused workshops and sessions tailor-made to specific roles, and students currently completing their PGCE at the University of Gibraltar were also invited to attend.

The Government said the large event was designed to offer teacher, SNLSA and nursery nurse participants choice and variety, with over 100 different workshops of an hour and a half on offer over the course of the day.

Participants were invited to select the three workshops that most interested them.

Workshop topics focused on a wide range of 60 foci directly related to learning and teaching including amongst others.

Some of these topics included the characteristics of an effective learner, positive behaviour strategies, improving attendance, developing children holistically, creating opportunities for children with SEND, fine motor skills, regulation strategies and sensory diets, and bereavement support.

“A large number of education staff members contributed to the day by leading workshops which showcased areas of practice that they are leading on within their schools or in which they have professional interest as an individual,” the Government said.

“The contributions of these individuals provided real contextual insight to fellow colleagues’ professional development and the cross-sector and cross-school nature of the organisation of the day very much enhanced the professional discourse throughout.”

“Colleagues from other government departments and agencies supported the event by running specialised sessions and workshops for education staff.”

“The variety of workshops on the day was enriched by the workshops organised by the Care Agency; the Human Resources Department; the Wellbeing Team; the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage; and the GHA. Additionally, there were some workshops led by UK providers.”

The Government said the Education-wide INSET day also offered distinct specific full day training sessions for the school secretaries and the Science lab technicians, with foci that were bespoke to these roles.

“It was fantastic to see all our staff from all of our schools come together to participate in this INSET day,” said the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

“Meeting in one shared location on the same day allowed Education professionals to gather together as an Education community and to continue to develop strong working relationships across schools and between sectors.”

“The intention was to use this new format for an INSET day to provide our staff with a large variety of learning opportunities and to establish a more meaningful and dynamic community of learning. I think the day was very well received by staff and is something we will build on in the future.”

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, added the event was an extraordinary day for the all the staff working in the Education sector, and the feedback has been tremendous.

“Everyone contributed and everyone learnt, and as a team-building exercise too it was extremely successful,” Dr Cortes said.

“I could feel the positive vibes when I visited during their lunch break and spoke to many of the staff. A great use too of our new secondary school campus.”

“There are plans to make this at least an annual event. The main thing though – I am certain that the day will result in real benefits to the teaching and learning experience for staff and for the children who we are guiding through their educational journey.”