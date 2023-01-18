Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Local woman fined £4,500 for 45 parking offences

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
18th January 2023

A local woman was fined £4,500 in the Magistrates’ Court today, after admitting to 45 parking offences. In court all 45 offences were read out one by one, with the woman pleading guilty and fined £100 on each. The offences relate to two vehicles, a car and a motorbike, which she owned and parked in...

