Local woman fined £4,500 for 45 parking offences
A local woman was fined £4,500 in the Magistrates’ Court today, after admitting to 45 parking offences. In court all 45 offences were read out one by one, with the woman pleading guilty and fined £100 on each. The offences relate to two vehicles, a car and a motorbike, which she owned and parked in...
